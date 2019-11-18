School installs 24/7 electric car charger

A Ringmer school has installed an electric car charger on its grounds, becoming the first site in the village to offer 24-hour charging access.

King’s Academy Ringmer set up the rapid car charger with the support of Chargemaster, the largest charging network in the country.

Ringmer resident Harvey Linehan was one of the first to use the charger. He said: “I am very pleased with my electric car and the installation of a network charging point helps to reduce the concerns around range anxiety.”

Access to the charger is gained through a Chargemaster membership or a contactless payment method can also be used.

The school is committed to the environment, having held an Eco-Schools Green Flag for 18 years.

Last year, the school won the Best Energy Conservation School Award for the London and South East region for producing 70 per cent of its energy on-site.