Scout group takes on beach clean in Hastings

Planned for the summer, it came as quite a surprise to be arriving armed with litter pickers, gloves, carrier bags, and enthusiastic smiles to be met with strong winds, and litter blowing all around The Stade, through the fishing huts, and in to the sand along the pirate park and down the side of the lifeguard station, but these Beavers (6 to 8 year olds) and Cubs (8 to 10 year olds), along with their leaders and parents battled the elements to fill almost 30 carrier bags of litter.