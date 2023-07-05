Scout group takes on beach clean in Hastings

For their community badge, Beavers & Cubs from 1st Brede Scout Group took on a beach clean.
Planned for the summer, it came as quite a surprise to be arriving armed with litter pickers, gloves, carrier bags, and enthusiastic smiles to be met with strong winds, and litter blowing all around The Stade, through the fishing huts, and in to the sand along the pirate park and down the side of the lifeguard station, but these Beavers (6 to 8 year olds) and Cubs (8 to 10 year olds), along with their leaders and parents battled the elements to fill almost 30 carrier bags of litter.
Cherry McCleery, the Group Scout Leader ensured the children all understood the importance of giving back to the community, as well as understanding the environmental impact of rubbish along the coast, & always ensures the summer programme includes a litter pick. There was a great turn out of young people, and they had lots pf fun chasing rubbish around the beach to pop in to their bags.