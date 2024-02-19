Scouts in Hastings are empowering young people

Scouts offer over 200 activities from abseiling and coding to drama and water-zorbing. This means that young people have a safe space for their own personal growth and for finding new passions. The Scouts actively engage and support young people in their personal development, empowering them to make a positive contribution to society. Not only have these Scouts had the opportunity to try new activities; with 24th Hastings, young people have also developed a wide range of essential Skills for Life that will help them on their journey. In a recent poll 94% of Scouts said they have developed useful skills.“I really like the survival skills, the camping and the firelighting”, says Finn from a local Scout group. “Joining Scouts is the best thing we’ve done. I’d never get to do this stuff at school!”Meeting in Hastings, on Wednesday evenings, these Scouts (boys & girls aged 10½ -14) will be challenging themselves with their summer plans! Why not join them for their upcoming adventures of a Hike, Sleepover & Camp? Jump in and get muddy. Give back and get set. Scouts ignore the butterflies and go for it, and soon so will you.Scouts seek out the answers to the big questions, and to the smaller questions that don’t seem to matter but really should. Most importantly, they say yes more often than they say no - whether they’re taking part in their first ever camp away from home, writing their first line of code, or accepting the last of the toasted marshmallows.Though a variety of activities and adventures the Scouts have been encouraged to ask the ‘bigger questions’, think on their feet, be part of a team, and always have a plan B up their sleeves. If you are ready for your next adventure, find your local unit through scouts.org.uk/join