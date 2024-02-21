Seabird nest site devastated by cliff fall

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Observers from the Sussex Ornithological Society (SOS) are concerned that the birds will be unable to find secure sites for their nests, which they will start to build in April.

There have been sightings of some birds apparently looking for sites on the remainder of the cliff face and the 'stack' just off the cliffs; some are flying to the newly exposed cliff face, although it is doubtful whether nests built there will be stable enough to last throughout the breeding season.

Surveys of the colony carried out in 2022 by SOS showed there were 383 nests which were apparently occupied by the birds, the lowest number since 2011.

Kittiwakes are 'Red Listed' birds of conservation concern and the colony at Splash Point is the only one in Sussex.

This shows that there are no other suitable nesting sites for them in the County, giving further concern for the future of the species in Sussex.