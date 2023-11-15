Seaford Chamber Golf Day raises £5,000 for local cancer charity

In a thrilling display of skill and camaraderie, Venture Mortgage Management emerged victorious in the highly anticipated Seaford Chamber Golf Day, claiming the prestigious Chamber Cup.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The event brought together local businesses in a day of friendly competition on the golf course on Friday 21 September 2023 to raise funds for the WOLO Foundation (We Only Live Once). They help local Sussex families through their cancer journeys by offering practical help and support to make their day-to-day lives easier. WOLO work with local businesses and communities to offer families a wealth of services through their diagnosis, treatment and beyond.

The winners were announced as follows:

1st Place: Venture Mortgage Management – the team secured the top spot showcasing their prowess on the golf course claiming the coveted Chamber Cup and solidifying their position as champions of the event.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Presentation of the cheque to WOLO Foundation: (L to R) Organising team: Carol Trimbee (Chamber Pres

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2nd Place: ELS Electrics – who exhibited exceptional skill and teamwork, earning them a well-deserved second place finish in a closely contested competition.

3rd Place: Brooklyn Motors – they showcased their golfing abilities, claiming the third spot on the winners’ podium and adding another achievement to their impressive track record.

Best Individual Player: Luke Perrin – whose outstanding performance on the golf course earned him the title of Best Individual Player, demonstrating his precision and skill in each swing.

Nearest Pin: Adam Smith – his accuracy and precision were on full display as he claimed the Nearest Pin award, highlighting his exceptional talent in approaching the green.

Winning team: Venture Mortgage Management (Andy Pulford, Chris Bryans, Matt Herriott, Craig Poulter

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Longest Drive: Craig Poulter – his powerful drive secured him the Longest Drive award, showcasing his strength and skill on the fairway.

The success of the Golf Day would not have been possible without the generous support of our main sponsors:

· David Jordan

· Charles Cox

Individual winners Craig Poulter (Longest Drive), Adam Smith (Nearest the pin) and Luke Perrin (Indi

· Brooklyn Hyundai

· JXP Mortgages

Their commitment to fostering community engagement and supporting local events played a crucial role in making the Golf Day a resounding success and is a testament to the spirit of competition, sportsmanship and community collaboration with the Chamber of Commerce. Congratulations to all the winners and thanks to everyone who participated, sponsored and contributed to making this Golf Day a memorable and successful occasion.