Seaford Chamber Golf Day raises £5,000 for local cancer charity
and live on Freeview channel 276
The event brought together local businesses in a day of friendly competition on the golf course on Friday 21 September 2023 to raise funds for the WOLO Foundation (We Only Live Once). They help local Sussex families through their cancer journeys by offering practical help and support to make their day-to-day lives easier. WOLO work with local businesses and communities to offer families a wealth of services through their diagnosis, treatment and beyond.
The winners were announced as follows:
1st Place: Venture Mortgage Management – the team secured the top spot showcasing their prowess on the golf course claiming the coveted Chamber Cup and solidifying their position as champions of the event.
2nd Place: ELS Electrics – who exhibited exceptional skill and teamwork, earning them a well-deserved second place finish in a closely contested competition.
3rd Place: Brooklyn Motors – they showcased their golfing abilities, claiming the third spot on the winners’ podium and adding another achievement to their impressive track record.
Best Individual Player: Luke Perrin – whose outstanding performance on the golf course earned him the title of Best Individual Player, demonstrating his precision and skill in each swing.
Nearest Pin: Adam Smith – his accuracy and precision were on full display as he claimed the Nearest Pin award, highlighting his exceptional talent in approaching the green.
Longest Drive: Craig Poulter – his powerful drive secured him the Longest Drive award, showcasing his strength and skill on the fairway.
The success of the Golf Day would not have been possible without the generous support of our main sponsors:
· David Jordan
· Charles Cox
· Brooklyn Hyundai
· JXP Mortgages
Their commitment to fostering community engagement and supporting local events played a crucial role in making the Golf Day a resounding success and is a testament to the spirit of competition, sportsmanship and community collaboration with the Chamber of Commerce. Congratulations to all the winners and thanks to everyone who participated, sponsored and contributed to making this Golf Day a memorable and successful occasion.
As a result, on 2 November 2023 a cheque for £5,000 was presented to Justin Wright from WOLO at the Chamber breakfast meeting.