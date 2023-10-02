Seaford Christmas Magic – Saturday 2nd December 2023

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In line with this vision, Seaford Christmas Magic will now focus on the children's lantern parade and lights switch-on with additional free family-friendly activities at various locations in the town. In addition, to make our lantern-making more accessible, we will be working directly with schools and will have collection points across the town where lantern-making kits can be collected, which we hope will encourage widespread participation and inclusion in this wonderful event.

This new reimagined event will allow families to build and decorate their lanterns in the lead up to the parade either at home, at free workshops throughout November or during the popular workshop at the Mercread Youth Centre on Saturday 2nd December 2023. These exciting new workshops and kits will be delivered by our incredible creative partners Sussex Contemporary Illustrators & Printmakers (SCIP).

“We are so pleased to be working with Seaford Town Council again this year on the Christmas Magic Lantern Parade, and even more so to be part of elevating this fantastic event. We are passionate about getting our whole community involved in the arts, and we can’t wait to work with schools and families during this event” Alice Carter, SCIP Co-Founder.

Seaford shops and eateries will be ready to receive you for a full day out and we encourage families to visit our partner activities and to enjoy a day in town. We are also thrilled to announce that this year the Town Hall will be transformed into a festive Christmas Grotto for visitors.

The focus and highlight of the day will be the lantern parade, which will gather at The Crouch at 3:30 p.m. Families will then light up the streets as they walk to the High Street for the official light switch-on. For those eagerly awaiting the parade and lights, there will be a choir and Santa's Sleigh on Broad Street to keep the festivities alive.

Finally, in the spirit of giving during these challenging times, Seaford Town Council is introducing a gift-giving incentive to reach out to those most in need. The Town Council recognises that the cost-of-living crisis is affecting many families so will be launching a donation program to offer gifts to those struggling this year.

