Seaford Cinema introducing relaxed screenings

As well as showing comedy and crime drama Robot & Frank (12A), there will be an introduction by Seafriends’ Mary Hawes. The programme will also feature a piece of music composed by Patrick Walshe which was inspired by his mother-in-law's struggles with the disease.

Robot & Frank is set in the near future. Frank is a retired cat burglar living alone until his son finds him a robot caretaker which Frank learns could be utilised as a burglary aide. However, even a robot can’t help manage Frank’s worsening dementia.

The first dementia-friendly relaxed screening will be on Friday 17 May at 2pm with Singing’ in the Rain, starring Gene Kelly and Debbie Reynolds.

Cinema chair Paula Ross explained: “Relaxed dementia-friendly screenings are for those who may find ordinary cinema visits difficult or stressful. The aim is to be as inclusive as possible, with quieter sound and low-level lighting. It is understood that people may need to move around during the performance. The cinema will be open to all during this screening with tickets as usual from the Tourist Information Office, online from seafordcinema.org or on the door.”