Seaford, Lewes. Brighton community rail representatives meet to discuss station improvements

Community Rail representatives on the Seaford to Brighton train route have met to discuss ways to improve the stations on the line.

Photo caption (left to right): Sussex Downs Line Chair Norman Baker, GTR’s new Lewes area station manager Jim Crawford and Community Rail Line Vice-Chair Cllr Stephen Catlin

Members of the Sussex Downs Line steering group of Southeast Communities Rail Partnership met at Lewes Railway Land on Friday 24 February for their annual meeting.

Norman Baker (former rail minister and ex-Lewes MP) was re-elected as the Line Chair with Lewes town councillor Cllr Stephen Catlin re-elected as Vice-Chair.

Representatives from the train operator Govia Thameslink Railway, Network Rail, station partners, community groups, local authorities and others attended. They discussed the progress on improving the stations on the Sussex Downs Line running from Seaford to Brighton.

It was also a chance for members to meet GTR’s new Lewes area station manager Jim Crawford.

Norman Baker said: “We were delighted to welcome Southern Railway’s Lewes area station manager Jim Crawford to his new role. We look forward to working with him on ways to improve the stations on the Sussex Downs Line with the support of the various communities from Seaford to Brighton working in partnership with the train operator, Network Rail and others.”

The Sussex Downs Line represents the communities at 10 railway stations: Seaford, Bishopstone, Newhaven Harbour, Newhaven Town, Southease, Lewes, Falmer, Moulsecoomb, London Road Brighton and Brighton.

Southeast Communities Rail Partnership works to connect communities to places and opportunities. It is part of the wider Community Rail Network which is a growing grassroots movement made up of community rail partnerships and groups across Britain. They engage communities and help people get the most from their railways, promoting social inclusion and sustainable travel, working alongside train operators to bring about improvements, and bringing stations back to life.