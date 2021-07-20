Seaford property closed due to ongoing anti-social behaviour

The Lewes Neighbourhood Policing Team said officers have secured a partial closure order following reports of anti-social behaviour at the property in Sutton Road.

According to police, this comes after months of reports from residents about anti-social and aggressive behaviour coming from the address which spilled into the communal areas and surrounding streets.

Following an application for a partial closure order by police community support officer Abi Castle, the order was authorised at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on July 9, police say.

Sussex Police

Police confirmed the order remains in place for three months and means only pre-selected named people may enter the address.

If anyone not named is found at the address, they commit an offence and can be arrested.

PCSO Castle said, “It is clear that the anti-social behaviour attributed to visitors at this address had a huge impact on the local community and their day-to-day lives.

“We continue to take all reports of anti-social behaviour seriously and will work with our partner agencies to find solutions. We welcome the court’s decision to grant the partial closure order at this address and we strongly believe it will help tackle this problem for the local community.”

Members of the public are urged to report anti-social behaviour to police.