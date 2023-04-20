Seaford school enhances outdoor learning with community smallholding

Animals, a revamped pond as well as fruit trees and vegetables will form part of the new area at Seaford Head secondary school.
Sussex-based charity the Budding Foundation arranged a donation of essential items to kick-start the project. These included a large pond pump, filter and guineapig equipment all supplied by Paradise Park garden centre in Newhaven.
“This is a very exciting project”, says Budding Foundation founder Clive Gravett. “Not only do we wish it every success but can’t wait to hear more as the work develops.”