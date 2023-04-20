Edit Account-Sign Out
Seaford school enhances outdoor learning with community smallholding

A Seaford school is enhancing its outdoor learning with the creation of a community smallholding.

By Trevor ButlerContributor
Published 20th Apr 2023, 13:38 BST

Animals, a revamped pond as well as fruit trees and vegetables will form part of the new area at Seaford Head secondary school.

Sussex-based charity the Budding Foundation arranged a donation of essential items to kick-start the project. These included a large pond pump, filter and guineapig equipment all supplied by Paradise Park garden centre in Newhaven.

“This is a very exciting project”, says Budding Foundation founder Clive Gravett. “Not only do we wish it every success but can’t wait to hear more as the work develops.”

Carly Perou from Seaford Head School at Paradise Park with some of the items donated by the Budding Foundation’s Clive Gravett. Carly Perou from Seaford Head School at Paradise Park with some of the items donated by the Budding Foundation’s Clive Gravett.
Carly Perou from Seaford Head School at Paradise Park with some of the items donated by the Budding Foundation’s Clive Gravett.
