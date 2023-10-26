Seaford Town Council awards Martello Toilets refurbishment contract

Following a rigorous tendering process, the Town Council has awarded the contract for the refurbishment of the Martello Toilets.

Harrity Consultants will carry out the refurbishment as per the design which was developed and agreed by Seaford Town Councillors at the Full Council meeting on 26th January 2023 and approved by Lewes District Council Planners in April 2023.

Work is expected to start on site in November 2023, aiming to be completed in Spring 2024.

Martello Toilet Design

"This is very encouraging progress in our longer-term plans to improve services on Seaford seafront. By planning works over the winter months, we hope that improved facilities for residents and visitors will be available by the start of 2024 spring season.

"Having a Changing Places disabled toilet facility will allow more people with significant disabilities to enjoy our wonderful surroundings with their families and carers. We look forward to a successful partnership with our chosen contractors." Cllr Maggie Wearmouth, Chair of Community Services Committee for Seaford Town Council.

The current Martello Toilets building will be closed at the end of October 2023 and temporary toilets will be placed near to the existing Martello Toilets building for public use, the temporary toilets will include accessible facilities. Martello Kiosk will remain open whilst the main refurbishment works are carried out.