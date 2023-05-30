Seaford Town Council hosts a well attended 2023 Town Forum

Seaford Town Council, community groups, and members of the public gathered to reflect on the past year and celebrate outstanding members of the community.

The Mayor of Seaford and the Town Clerk

Seaford Town Council hosted another well-attended Town Forum on Tuesday May 23 at Cross Way Church.

The Town Council, community groups, and members of the public reflected on the 2022–2023 year and discussed future projects in the town, including the upcoming review of the Town Council’s Strategic Objectives where the Town Clerk presented the results of the recent community engagement survey.

Recipients of the Town Council’s Large Grants in 2022 – 2023 were invited to present to the community how grants fund had been spent.

Presentations were heard from Seaford Musical Theatre, Citizens Advice Bureau, Seaford Bonfire Society, The Youth Counselling Project, St James’ Trust, St Wilfrid’s Hospice and Cuckmere Community Bus Ltd.

The Mayor and Young Mayor of Seaford for 2022–2023 took the opportunity to celebrate those in the community providing exceptional support and services to people in and around Seaford.

The 2022–2023 Young Mayor’s Award went to Amelia Woodgate. Amelia has volunteered at the Seaford Down Syndrome and Special Needs Group for a while, giving up her time to support not only her sister Charlotte, but also the other children who attend, arriving early to help set up and staying throughout to help with packing away.

The Mayor of Seaford’s 2022-2023 awards were presented to:

Jean Cash Environment Award – Friends of Blatchington Pond, for their work in caring for the Pond and surrounding wildlife.

Coastal Environment Champion – Miriam Thundercliffe, for promoting environmental awareness with initiatives such as renaturing of Seaford verges.

Sporting Achievement Award – Ocean Dadventure, for rowing an incredible 3000 miles across the Atlantic, raising money for Prostate Cancer UK and the Wolo Foundation.

Seaford Town Hero – Gemma McFarlane, for initiatives such as Sharing Skills CIC, the Repair Café, and the Pre-Loved Uniform Exchange.

Community Charity Champion – The Youth Counselling Project, for the work that it does to help young people in the town who need mental health support.

The Don Mabey Award – Miranda Bearns-Lowles, for delivering outstanding events for the town including street markets and this year’s Coronation Festival.

All presentations and photographs from the evening can be found on the Annual Town Meeting page of the Town Council’s website, here - seafordtowncouncil.gov.uk/the-town/annual-town-meeting/