Seaford Town Council opens 2024/25 Community Grants Scheme

Each year, Seaford Town Council gives local community groups, charities or voluntary organisations the opportunity to apply for a financial grant from the Town Council.

In the 2023/24 Grants Scheme the Town Council was delighted to be able to support 13 local community organisations, with grants totalling £25,000.

There are two types of grants available; small grants of up to £500 or larger grants over £500, up to a maximum of £3,000. Terms and conditions apply which are set out within the Town Council’s Discretionary Grants Policy.

In previous years, grants have been awarded for a variety of projects including help towards: an outdoor quiet play zone at Cradle Hill; funding for IT equipment for Friends of Bishopstone Station’s community projects; the conversion of the main entrance door at The Mercread Youth Centre into an automatic access door for wheelchair users and general easier access; Seaford Bonfire Society’s provision of medical emergency professionals along with assisting the costs of event security.

There are certain criteria that must be met to be eligible for a community grant, these are set out in the Town Council’s Discretionary Grants Policy. This policy and all details including the application form can be found on the Town Council’s website: https://www.seafordtowncouncil.gov.uk/community-grants/