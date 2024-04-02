Seaford Town Council opens 2024/25 Community Grants Scheme
Each year, Seaford Town Council gives local community groups, charities or voluntary organisations the opportunity to apply for a financial grant from the Town Council.
In the 2023/24 Grants Scheme the Town Council was delighted to be able to support 13 local community organisations, with grants totalling £25,000.
There are two types of grants available; small grants of up to £500 or larger grants over £500, up to a maximum of £3,000. Terms and conditions apply which are set out within the Town Council’s Discretionary Grants Policy.
In previous years, grants have been awarded for a variety of projects including help towards: an outdoor quiet play zone at Cradle Hill; funding for IT equipment for Friends of Bishopstone Station’s community projects; the conversion of the main entrance door at The Mercread Youth Centre into an automatic access door for wheelchair users and general easier access; Seaford Bonfire Society’s provision of medical emergency professionals along with assisting the costs of event security.
There are certain criteria that must be met to be eligible for a community grant, these are set out in the Town Council’s Discretionary Grants Policy. This policy and all details including the application form can be found on the Town Council’s website: https://www.seafordtowncouncil.gov.uk/community-grants/
Please note that the closing date for applications to be submitted is 12.00 noon on Friday, May 31 and all applications should be submitted electronically, marked for the attention of Lucy Clark, Finance Manager and emailed to [email protected]