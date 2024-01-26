Seaford Town Council to respond to Lewes District Council’s Local Plan Consultation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lewes District Council is preparing its new Local Plan with the aim of providing the planning framework for its plan area to 2040.

The new Local Plan will help to make sure that the plan area provides the homes, jobs, community facilities and services to meet the needs of people living, working in, and visiting the plan area in a sustainable manner.

The ‘Towards a Local Plan – Spatial Strategy and Policies Directions’ consultation document marks a key stage in the plan making process and provides the basis for consultation with residents, businesses and organisations on how Lewes District Council should develop the plan area for the future.

LDC's Local Plan Consultation

The document outlines the preferred vision, aims and key planning issues affecting the plan area as well as proposed policy directions for addressing these, and potential locations for new development and growth.

At this stage of the plan-making process, the focus of the consultation is on ensuring an understanding of local issues and opportunities to be covered within the plan and also building an idea of general capacity within the area for further development, such as additional housing.

The District Council will be consulting again later in 2024 prior to the final adoption of the new Local Plan. It is at this stage that more specific details will be available for consultation, including housing targets for individual areas within the District and specific sites that have been identified within each area for potential future development.

Seaford Town Council’s Planning and Highways Committee will be discussing the local issues raised in the document and considering its response at the meeting on Thursday 1st February 2024. The meeting will be held at the Crossways Church, Clinton Place commencing at 7pm.

The Lewes District Council Consultation Documents can be found here –

https://planningpolicyconsult.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/LDC_PO_2023/consultationHome

Seaford Town Council’s Planning and Highways Committee 1st February Agenda & Report can be found here -https://www.seafordtowncouncil.gov.uk/meeting-year/2023-2024/

Anyone wanting to respond to Lewes District Council with their views on any of the issues raised in the document should refer to the information on the following page on Lewes District Council’s website - https://planningpolicyconsult.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/LDC_PO_2023/consultationHome