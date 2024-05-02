Seaford Town market is awarded street trading licence for 2024

Seaford Town market is held every 2nd and 4th Saturday 10-3pm in Church street, Seaford The bustling market has just awarded its third street trading licence and the market looks forward to its third year trading.
By M B-LContributor
Published 2nd May 2024, 16:20 BST
Seaford Town market boasts a scrumptious array of food stalls including fruit and veg, eggs, breads, sweet treats, Venison, fresh fish and seafood, dog treats, fabric crafts, seamstress, crystals, Tropic, hand crafted crochet, artist, Seaford honey, bees wax candles, hand crafted jewellery, French cuisine, Indian cuisine, Mediterranean foods, cakes, speciality tea, local Gin and Rum, locally made children’s wear, cards, watch strap and watch battery replacement to name but a few.

Seaford Town market supports local makers, bakers, creators, crafters and food producers.

The market is a small market with up to 30 stalls in attendance at any one time.Local people providing for local people, prompting our community and town.

