Seahorse Stroll set to return for second year for St Wilfrid's Hospice

Seahorse Stroll returns for a second year and is open to all young people who have been bereaved.

Last year’s event was by invite only, but it proved such a success the bereavement team at St Wilfrid’s Hospice who are behind it decided to throw it open to all under 18s. Each participant can be accompanied by up to two adults.

The event, on Saturday 9th September, is a time for children and young people to come together to meet other youngsters and see they are not alone in experiencing grief. It starts at 2pm at Helen Gardens, King Edward’s Parade, and participants will need to register for the event to receive a lantern. Tickets are free but St Wilfrid’s Hospice would welcome donations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Youngsters will be invited to play games and enjoy a picnic before walking down to the Italian Gardens to lay a lantern in memory of a loved one. Trained bereavement volunteers will be on hand throughout the afternoon.

Youngsters lay a lantern to remember a loved one

Seahorse Project Lead, Ella Williams, said: ‘This is a great opportunity for young people to come together and know that other people are living with a bereavement while still going to school, socialising and having fun.

‘We’re delighted to be opening the event up to any young person who has been bereaved, at any time, and wants to spend some time remembering that special person.’

The Seahorse Project supports children and young people aged 6 to 18 years old who have experienced a bereavement and are struggling with their feelings. It is an open access service so any young person within the St Wilfrid's catchment area can access support, regardless of whether their loved one received care from the hospice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad