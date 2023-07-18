NationalWorldTV
SeaMagic: Sidley - a spectacular, free festival uniting the community

SeaMagic: Sidley, the highly anticipated free community festival held on Sidley Recreation Ground, is ready to dazzle attendees with captivating performances, exhilarating activities and storytelling on August 12.
By Maria EzobiContributor
Published 18th Jul 2023, 13:49 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 13:51 BST

The event will be produced by local events company 18 Hours on behalf of Heart of Sidley.

Prepare to be wowed by The Show Globe's enchanting "Mermaid" performance as they transport you to a world of wonder.

Feel the pulse of the vibrant beats by local drummers, Stix Drummers, as their rhythms ignite the crowd's energy.

Dolly Delicious Dolly Delicious
Dolly Delicious

Join Xena Flame's Hula Hooping workshop and unleash your hula hooper.

Let your imagination soar with face painting and embrace your favourite characters.

And don't miss the delightful "Penguin Family" by Creature Encounter, bringing joy to all with their adorable antics.

Xanthe Gresham and Kate Daisy Grant will take you with them as they tell tales that will transport you to another world.

Xena Flame at St Leonards Festival 2021Xena Flame at St Leonards Festival 2021
Xena Flame at St Leonards Festival 2021

One of the festival highlights is the not-to-be-missed parade, where creativity takes centre stage.

Be part of the dress-up competition and transform into a mermaid, sea monster, pirate, sailor, fish-folk, or smuggler.

Exciting prizes await the most imaginative costumes, adding extra excitement to this vibrant event.

You'll discover local community stalls brimming with activities as you explore the festival grounds.

For more information and updates about SeaMagic: Sidley, please visit our website at https://heartofsidley.co.uk/.

