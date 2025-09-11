Search begins for the best portrait painter in Sussex

The search is on for the best portrait painter in Sussex.

Applications are now open for Sussex Portrait Artist of the Year 2026, a live painting competition celebrating the region’s most talented artists.

On Saturday, March 28 2026, ten selected finalists will gather at The Venue, Worthing where they will paint celebrity sitters in front of a live audience. Their work will be judged by a panel of leading art professionals, with the winner awarded the prestigious title of Sussex Portrait Artist of the Year 2026.

The event is organised by Chichester Creative Art Network, a not-for-profit organisation supporting artists across Sussex. The competition not only provides a platform for emerging and established artists but also aims to fundraise to cover event costs and reinvest in future opportunities for creatives in the region.

Louise Duggan, director of Chichester CAN, said: “This competition is more than a showcase. It’s a platform for artists to gain visibility, build connections, and grow their careers. By offering artists the opportunity to present their practice to both the public and industry experts, the event strengthens the cultural ecosystem of Sussex and highlights the region’s creative excellence.

“Now in its second year, the event has already:

• engaged hundreds of Sussex-based artists through its open call process

• attracted diverse audiences to a heritage venue in Worthing

• commissioned local creatives to produce trophies and event materials

• built lasting partnerships between artists, sitters, and cultural organisations.”

Applicants must be based in Sussex and over 18; submit one recent portrait (painted within the last three years) as a JPEG (under 1MB, labelled with your name); and pay the £15 entry fee. Full details and entry form: https://sussexpaoty.com/

Entry deadline: Saturday, November 1; finalists notified: Friday, December 12; live final: Saturday, March 28 2026.

Louise added: “Sussex Portrait Artist of the Year shines a spotlight on the extraordinary talent in our region while creating new opportunities for artists to thrive. This is about celebrating creativity, connecting communities, and showcasing the power of portraiture.”