BREAKING

Search underway for missing man as emergency services attend Brighton seafront incident

Emergency services are on Brighton seafront this morning amid a search for a missing man (February 28).
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 28th Feb 2024, 09:15 GMT
Updated 28th Feb 2024, 10:29 GMT

Sussex Police received a report from a member of the public concerned for the welfare of a man in the vicinity of Marine Parade, Brighton, in the early hours of this morning.

Officers attended the area but could not locate him, according to the police force.

“A search is underway involving the Coastguard,” a spokesperson for Sussex Police said.

“The man is described as in his 20s, white, tall, wearing beige chino trousers, black boat shoes and an orange puffer jacket.

“Anybody with information which could help in the search is asked to call 999, quoting serial 148 of 28/02.”

Earlier this morning, the coastguard confirmed it was assisting police with the incident on the seafront.

A coastguard spokesperson said: "Alerted just before 6.30am today, Shoreham and Newhaven Coastguard Rescue Teams and Brighton RNLI lifeboat were sent.”

Video footage shows multiple police vehicles in attendance and a helicopter being used on the scene.

Emergency services on scene at Brighton seafront incident

1. Emergency services on scene at Brighton seafront incident

Emergency services on scene at Brighton seafront incident Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Emergency services on scene at Brighton seafront incident

2. Emergency services on scene at Brighton seafront incident

Emergency services on scene at Brighton seafront incident Photo: Eddie Mitchell

.

3. Emergency services on scene at Brighton seafront incident

. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Multiple police vehicles and the coastguard are on the scene

4. Emergency services on scene at Brighton seafront incident

Multiple police vehicles and the coastguard are on the scene Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Emergency servicesBrightonSussex PoliceShoreham