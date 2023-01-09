Seaside sauna comes to Eastbourne shores

Voted the number one place to visit in the UK by Time Out for 2023, the buzz around Eastbourne is building. Take a trip to the town in January for a spot of culture, coast and countryside and the return of Samphire Sauna’s pop-up sauna.

Samphire Sauna, at Port Hotel

Throughout weekends in January, beach-front hotel Port is partnering with Samphire Sauna so both locals and hotel guests can discover the benefits of a wood-fire sauna experience.

Zoya Jordan from Samphire Sauna says: "We're super excited to be returning to the shores of Eastbourne (in collaboration with Port Hotel) following on from our sellout taster day in November! Arguably January is when one needs a sauna most, and we will now be on hand every weekend in January providing warming and wellness to those looking for an immune boost, an aid to detoxing, or simply a natural endorphin lift.”

The sauna experience is designed to bring connection to the coastal surrounds, aid relaxation and deliver healing properties through heat and cold-water therapy. The popularity of mobile saunas has been gathering steam with the experience a wonderful way to destress, detox and detach from busy lives. The seaside sauna movement has been seen across Folkestone, Brighton, Margate, Bournemouth, Worthing, Shoreham on the south coast, alongside many others nationwide.

Noticing the growing interest in seaside saunas, Peter Cadwallader from Port Hotel says:

“We want to add more interesting activities along Eastbourne seafront that will benefit both the local community and our hotel guests. Samphire Sauna are the perfect partner, with the November taster day proving the interest is there.

Our guests often visit Port to escape from the stresses of everyday life and to reconnect with themselves. A big part of that is to connect with nature. What better way than to have a sauna on the beach to improve your physical and mental wellbeing. For locals we hope they enjoy the experience and pop into Port afterwards to warm up and grab a table for brunch or lunch.”

The experience will offer 30 minute or 1-hour sessions in Samphire Sauna’s Nordic-inspired wood-fired sauna, allowing guests to relax and unwind in the heat of the sauna, before plunging themselves into an exhilarating sea-water dunk.

Accommodating up to 5 people at a time, the sessions will be priced at:

• One hour communal sauna experience: £18 per person• Half hour communal sauna experience: £10 per person• One hour exclusive use sauna experience: £80• Half hour exclusive use sauna experience: £45

The sauna will be positioned on Eastbourne promennade next to the ice cream hut (opposite Port Hotel) from 10.00am – 3.40pm on:• Fri-Sun, 13th-15th January• Fri-Sun, 20th-22nd January• Sat-Sun, 28th & 29th January

