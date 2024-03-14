Second and empty homes set for council tax increases
and live on Freeview channel 276
Currently, these empty homes are subject to a 100 per cent premium after two years. There are 35 long-term empty properties in Crawley – 26 have been unoccupied for between two and five years, five between five and 10 years and four properties have been empty for more than 10 years.
At the meeting, councillors also recommended that second homeowners will have to pay twice as much Council Tax from April 2025. A 100 per cent premium would apply on properties that are not a main residence and are substantially furnished.
There are currently 331 second homes in Crawley.
These proposed changes follow the introduction of new rules by government that allow local authorities to set higher council tax premiums on empty and second homes. The Levelling-up and Regeneration Act came into force on 26 October 2023.
The changes are expected to generate around £70,000 income for the council.
Councillor Michael Jones, Leader of Crawley Borough Council, said: “The empty homes premium and the second homes premium are intended to encourage owners to bring properties back into use and help boost the supply of properties in the town.
“However, if they don’t let or sell any empty properties they own they’ll be making a greater contribution to help pay for local services.
Cabinet's recommendations will be subject to adoption at the next Full Council meeting on Wednesday 27 March.