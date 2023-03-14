See birds of prey at Chichester's Fishbourne Roman Palace this Easter

Celebrate nature and wildlife at Fishbourne Roman Palace this Easter with Wild Things, a programme of family-friendly activities running during the school holidays - including Birds of Prey and archery.

Birds of Prey demonstrations will form part of Wild Things at Fishbourne Roman Palace this Easter

Explore how the Romans connected with the environment around them during a visit to Fishbourne Roman Palace this Easter.

Fishbourne Roman Palace, the largest domestic Roman property in the country, was created on the edge of Chichester Harbour nearly 2,000 years ago and sits just outside the South Downs National Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This Easter (April 1 to April 16), the wildlife and countryside around the 13-hectare site will be celebrated, with a series of activities running throughout the fortnight.

Birds of Prey demonstrations will form part of Wild Things at Fishbourne Roman Palace this Easter

Activities include Birds of Prey demonstrations, nature-themed workshops, have-a-go archery, an Easter trail and arts & crafts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most of the activities are included in general admission to the site - meaning visitors will also be able marvel at magnificent mosaics, explore the site's history and view hundreds of items which were excavated when the site was discovered in the 1960s.

A temporary exhibition highlighting Fishbourne’s fascinating links to animals will also be on display. This will include details of how the country’s oldest rabbit was found on the site.

Fishbourne Roman Palace is just outside Chichester and easily reached from Portsmouth, Southampton, Brighton and Winchester. There is ample free parking on site. Visitors can also get the train (Fishbourne station is a 5 minute walk away) or cycle from Chichester city centre (25 minutes).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fishbourne Roman Palace at Easter

The palace is the largest Roman residence north of the Alps and has an unusually early date of 75 CE, around thirty years after the Roman conquest of Britain

Opening times are 10am to 5pm with last admission 30 minutes before closing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Admission is £13 for adults, £12 for seniors and children aged 5 to 17 cost £6.50. Under 5s go free.

Those who chose to Gift Aid their admission are entitled to 12 months free entry from the date of visit.

Members of The Sussex Archaeological Society can visit any of its sites for free. Other properties include Lewes Castle & Museum and Michelham Priory, near Hailsham.