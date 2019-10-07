See more than 80 classic cars make their way through Uckfield High Street A swish classic car makes its way down Uckfield High Street For a fourth year, Uckfield Town Council organised the Uckfield Revival. More than 80 vehicles signed up to take part in the parade through the High Street. This was not just an event for petrolheads; a range of food stalls and children’s entertainment made for plenty of family fun. Classic cars parked during the parade. Uckfield mayor, Spike Mayhew (right, end), stands with stewards at the event Uckfield's town crier behind the wheel A kit car go kart on show at the revival Radio station, Uckfield fm, at the event Stewards at the vintage parade Classic minis on show at the revival event Happy stewards at the event Classic cars during the parade Classic cars at the parade Know what is right for you and know the signs of breast cancer