See more than 80 classic cars make their way through Uckfield High Street

For a fourth year, Uckfield Town Council organised the Uckfield Revival. More than 80 vehicles signed up to take part in the parade through the High Street.

This was not just an event for petrolheads; a range of food stalls and children’s entertainment made for plenty of family fun.

Classic cars parked during the parade.

Uckfield mayor, Spike Mayhew (right, end), stands with stewards at the event

Uckfield's town crier behind the wheel

A kit car go kart on show at the revival

Radio station, Uckfield fm, at the event

Stewards at the vintage parade

Classic minis on show at the revival event

Happy stewards at the event

Classic cars during the parade