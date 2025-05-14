Seeing Each Other: Portraits of Artists opens at Chichester’s Pallant House Gallery

Seeing Each Other: Portraits of Artists is a major new exhibition at Chichester’s Pallant House Gallery running from May 17-November 2.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spokeswoman Yasmin Hyder promised an exhibition examining the ways in which artists working in Britain have portrayed each other in the 20th and 21st centuries.

“Including over 150 works, the exhibition will reflect on kinship and identity within artistic circles, telling the stories of modern and contemporary British art through the lens of portraiture. Combining depictions of artists at work with more intimate and unexpected portrayals, the exhibition will explore the unique gaze that exists between artists, as well as themes of rivalry, emulation, inspiration and selfhood. The exhibition will also raise questions about how an artist might differ from other subjects of portraiture, and what such portraits can tell us about the complex relationships between creative peers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Seeing Each Other will incorporate painting, prints, drawings, photography, sculpture and installation spanning 125 years of British portraiture and, in keeping with Pallant House Gallery's mission to explore new perspectives on British art, will reappraise famous relationships, as well as bring hidden narratives and lesser-known artists to the fore.

“Tracing a chronological journey, the exhibition will pivot on specific relationships, friendships and circles, looking in particular at how romantic and platonic love have been equal catalysts for creativity, as well as explore a number of homages to historic artists. Webs of connections between artists will be revealed, with individual artists appearing repeatedly as maker and subject, in groupings that tell the stories of artistic circles as well as individual relationships.

“Highlight works will include The Slade Tea Party (1924) by the enigmatic artist Seóirse MacAntisionnaigh that features fellow Slade students Mary Adshead and Eileen Agar; Christopher Wood’s evocation of Ben and Winifred Nicholson with their first child (1928); David Bomberg’s painting of Lilian Holt; Eric Ravilious’s 1930 portrait of his friend Edward Bawden at work in his studio; a 1937 Lee Miller photograph of Agar; Michael Andrew’s The Colony Room (1962), featuring Francis Bacon, Lucian Freud, John Deakin and others in one of London’s most famous drinking haunts of the period; Lubaina Himid's Vernet's Studio (1994), featuring life-sized cut-outs of Himid’s artistic heroines and friends including Elisabeth Vigée-Le Brun, Frida Kahlo and Claudette Johnson; and Jann Haworth’s portrait of Hannah Höch (2005). Showing works from Pallant House Gallery’s collection as well as important loans, this exhibition will also include new commissions by Curtis Holder, Uduehi Imienwanrin, Chantal Joffe and Ishbel Myerscough.

“Key relationships between Roger Fry and Nina Hamnett; Cedric Morris, Arthur Lett-Haines and Frances Hodgkins; Frank Auerbach and Leon Kossoff; Sarah Lucas and Maggi Hambling; and Isaac Julien and Chris Ofili will be examined anew. A number of these investigations will relocate the position of women artists beyond that of the muse or model to reveal stories of equal influence, agency and achievement. Morning (1916), a rarely seen group portrait by Gladys Hynes, explores the female gaze and the community of artists working in Lamorna in Cornwall in the early 20th century. Depictions of celebrated figures by lesser-known artists, such as Raymond Coxon’s 1924 painting of Henry Moore, will also allow us to consider established figures afresh. Complex friendships will also be explored, looking in particular at the irresistible fascination Francis Bacon exerted on his fellow artists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Looking to romantic relationships, the exhibition will consider how Ben and Winifred Nicholson fuelled each other's creativity, as well as explore the later creative partnership between Ben Nicholson and Barbara Hepworth, arguably British art’s most famous couple. The relationship between Lucian Freud and Celia Paul will also be explored, as well as the marriage of Paula Rego and Victor Willing.

“Several works in the exhibition consider ideas around homage through their uses of allusion, quotation, imitation or even pastiche. These include Caroline Coon's Pauline Boty Grand Passion (1992), Gillian Wearing's Me as O'Keefe (2018) and Mary McCartney's Being Frida (2000), which features Tracey Emin dressed as Frida Kahlo.”