Selsey Coastguard called to find missing children on West Wittering beach

Selsey Coastguard Rescue Team was scrambled to West Wittering beach during a busy weekend for emergency services after two children were reported missing.

Crews were called at 4.35pm and soon found the children and reunited them with their families.

A spokesperson for Selsey Coastguard offered advice to beachgoers in a social media statement today.

West Wittering beach. Picture by Derek Martin

It read: “First call out of the day. Team paged to reports of two missing children at West Wittering beach.

"Both children found safe and well and reunited with family.

“Free Child Safe wristbands are available at West Wittering beach on most entrances, the lifeguard tower and from the lifeguards.

"In an emergency out at sea, on the beach, or along the coast, dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”