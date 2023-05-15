Selsey and Portsmouth Coastguards arrived at Langstone, near Havant, at 1.35pm in response to calls about a frightened dog running around on the mud.
Two mud technicians, supported by Hampshire Fire and Rescue, were deployed to coax the dog back to safety.
Sadly, despite the teams’ efforts, the distressed animal ran further away and has been missing for several days.
Traps, baited with food, have been placed nearby in an attempt to catch it, while members of the public have been warned against attempting to rescue the dog themselves and to instead call for the Coastguard.
In a statement on Facebook, Selsey Coastguard said: “If you spot the dog, please do not attempt going out on the mud yourselves as you risk getting yourselves stuck, the dog is extremely scared and will just run further away.”