Selsey High Street retail unit sells at auction

Mid-terrace 146 High Street was among 147 lots in the latest auction held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

Offered jointly with Medhursts Commercial Surveyors, it was sold for £104,000 after strong bidding at the firm’s auction which ended on Wednesday 20 March.

Auction Appraiser Joe Rocks said: “I was not surprised to see keen interest in this property, which occupies a prime location in popular Selsey, close to other businesses.

SOLD: 146 High Street, Selsey

“We had considered that the single-storey property offers a variety of uses and may be considered for redevelopment, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable – and our bidders agreed.”

The property, which most recently traded as The Village Bakery, has additional storage at the rear and also access via a shared pathway. The property also has the added benefit of a parcel of land situated at the rear of the property.

Extending to approximately 0.02 hectares (0.048 acres), the land fronts on to the lane to the side and is overgrown with some mature trees and is partially fenced with a flint wall to the footpaths.

