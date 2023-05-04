Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago New law will ban cold calls in bid to fight financial fraudsters
1 hour ago Coronation Street and Hot Fuzz actress dies aged 93
3 hours ago Bobby Davro’s fiancée dies days after heartbreaking cancer news
3 hours ago Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 inductees revealed
4 hours ago Lionel Richie makes huge gaffe  while meeting Queen Camilla
6 hours ago Madeleine McCann’s younger sister speaks publicly for first time

Sensory garden to be created for children at Brighton specialist school

A specialist Brighton school is creating a sensory garden for its pupils with the help of a Sussex charity which has provided some of the essential elements.

By Trevor ButlerContributor
Published 4th May 2023, 12:24 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 12:24 BST
Staff and pupils from Downs View Link College with Budding Foundation’s Clive Gravett (centre) at South Downs Nurseries in Hassocks.Staff and pupils from Downs View Link College with Budding Foundation’s Clive Gravett (centre) at South Downs Nurseries in Hassocks.
Staff and pupils from Downs View Link College with Budding Foundation’s Clive Gravett (centre) at South Downs Nurseries in Hassocks.

Staff accompanied pupils from Downs View Link College on a visit to South Downs Nurseries in Hassocks to choose plants to enhance the new area.

“They chose a range of suitable perennials and shrubs”, explains Clive Gravett, founder of the Budding Foundation which kindly funded the items. “We look forward to seeing how the project develops.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Teacher Nick Sell thanked the charity for its generosity. "What a great day: the staff team had a lovely day out and really appreciate the time you spent with the children. We are looking forward to the pupils having time in there and enjoying the specials place.”

Related topics:BrightonSussexNurseriesSouth DownsHassocks