Sensory garden to be created for children at Brighton specialist school

Staff accompanied pupils from Downs View Link College on a visit to South Downs Nurseries in Hassocks to choose plants to enhance the new area.

“They chose a range of suitable perennials and shrubs”, explains Clive Gravett, founder of the Budding Foundation which kindly funded the items. “We look forward to seeing how the project develops.”

Teacher Nick Sell thanked the charity for its generosity. "What a great day: the staff team had a lovely day out and really appreciate the time you spent with the children. We are looking forward to the pupils having time in there and enjoying the specials place.”