Series of business start-up workshops launched in Lewes district

Start-up support is being offered to people in the Lewes district taking the first steps into starting their own business.

Free one-day workshops are being organised by EDEAL Enterprise Agency which offer participants an interactive workshop teaching everything you need to know about how to run a successful enterprise.

The workshops are fully funded by Lewes District Council for residents in the district and the first takes place on June 11 at Denton Island Community Centre, Newhaven.

Sandra Walker, contracts and administration manager, said, “We are delighted to be running a series of one day workshops across the Lewes District in Newhaven, Seaford and Lewes. These one-day workshops cover everything from managing cash-flow, deciding on the legal status of your business, and customer focussed marketing.”

Recent figures show that 88 per cent of businesses fail in their first year if they do not receive support.

Sandra added, “It’s so important that anyone who is considering starting their own business or have recently started trading get appropriate support. Running a business is not easy, but we can help make sure you are on firm foundations.

“We have run similar workshops in Eastbourne and Wealden for a number of years, and they are always very popular and oversubscribed. If you’d like to attend – just call 01323 641 144.”