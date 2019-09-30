Series of cliff falls force Birling Gap steps to close

People are being warned to stay away after a series of cliff falls in the Birling Gap area.

The steps to the beauty spot were closed after tonnes of chalk crumbled from the cliffs at numerous points along the Seven Sisters in the rough weather over the weekend.

Birling Gap Coastguard said in a statement, “Please stay away from cliff edges and base. There have been a series of cliff falls this afternoon in the Birling Gap area as well as the seven sisters.

“As a result the steps at Birling gap have been temporarily closed.”

The steps remain closed today (September 30) and will be closed until Wednesday when Wealden District Council engineers will reassess them.

A spokesperson said on Twitter, “Birling Gap steps are currently closed following a cliff fall very the weekend and will remain closed until Wednesday when engineers will reassess the situation.

Photo shared by Birling Gap Coastguard

“We hope to open them later this week, depending on the weather forecast.”

In a coastal emergency call 999 and ask for the coastguard.

