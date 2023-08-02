Police said emergency services were called to the A29 Shripney Road at about 10.30pm on Tuesday, August 1, following a collision between a black BMW car and a bicycle.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: "The road was closed between the Orchard Way roundabout and Tesco to allow for investigation work to take place. Officers are keen to speak to any witnesses, particularly anyone who may have captured any relevant dash cam footage from the area around that time. Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] quoting Operation Chatford.”