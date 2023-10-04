At least seven fire crews were called to a blaze at a block of flats in Brighton.

A fire broke out at a residential property in Saunders Park View around 6.20pm on Tuesday (October 3).

Firefighters from Hove, Roedean, Preston Circus, Lewes, Newhaven, Eastbourne and Seaford were called to the scene. They used breathing apparatus, an aerial ladder platform and two main jets.

Police officers and ambulance crews were also in attendance.

“If you are local to the area, please keep windows and doors closed,” a spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said, whilst the incident was ongoing.

“Please avoid Saunders Park View and Lewes Road area.”

Freelance photographer Eddie Mitchell published video footage from the scene on social media, describing the incident as a ‘serious flat fire’.

In an update at 8.20pm, the fire service said crews were ‘scaling back the incident’ and ‘reducing attendance’.

A statement read: “The fire has been extinguished. Lewes Road is about to be reopened but please continue to avoid Saunders Park View which remains closed.

“All persons are accounted for and residents are being looked after at a local rest centre by local authority.

“Thank you to West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, Sussex Police and South East Coast Ambulance for their support at the scene.”

