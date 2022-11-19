A motorbike was involved in a collision near Worthing last night and left two people seriously injured.

Around 9.25pm last night (November 18) a motorcycle was travelling along the A27 when it crashed on Crockhurst Hill in Salvington, police say.

According to police, a 25-year-old man, who was driving the motorcycle suffered serious injuries. A 17-year-old girl, who was a passenger, sustained life-threatening injuries and remains in a critical condition in hospital. Her next of kin are being supported by specially trained officers.

Now officers are eager to speak to anyone with information, dashcam/video doorbell footage at the time of the collision or may have witnessed a motorbike with two people riding it around that area. A report can be made to Sussex Police online, or by calling 101, quoting Operation Loxton.

Serious motorbike collision near Worthing leaves teenager with life-threatening injuries (photos by Eddie Mitchell)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Serious motorbike collision near Worthing leaves teenager with life-threatening injuries (photos by Eddie Mitchell)