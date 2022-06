A police spokesperson said, “Police are investigating a report of a serious sexual assault in Cherry Garden Road, Eastbourne.

"The offence is thought to have taken place between 5pm-7pm on Friday, June 10.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Residents can expect to see an increased police presence while enquiries continue.”

Serious sexual assault in Eastbourne - Residents said the entrance to the woods behind the houses in Cherry Garden Road was taped off and police were present on June 16.

If you have any information please report it to police online or call police on 101 quoting serial number 332 of 15/06.