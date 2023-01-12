Service station in Lewes transformed into a Nisa Local convenience store

Clayhill Service Station has recently completed refitting and rebranding its retail offering, transforming the shop into a modern and contemporary convenience store after relaunching under the ‘Nisa Local’ banner.

NISA’s new exterior and interior signage has delivered a fresh, clean look throughout. With a wider product range, the shop now offers more choice for shoppers in the local, rural community and commuters alike.

NISA’s new shop layout, teamed with new lighting and banks of doored chillers, give the impression of a much larger shop. A key focus of the store is the improved food to go area comprising traditional pre-packed Co-op sandwiches and wraps in a dedicated Meal Deal chiller, as well as an extensive choice of drinks and snacks including Smokin’ Bean coffee, Rollover hotdogs, and an increased range of pastries and hot food to go.Additional services include Amazon lockers, charity Clothing Bank, National Lottery, the Jisp Scan & Save money saving and rewards system, and food waste reduction platform Gander. With additional customer parking the forecourt store offers an accessible and convenient one-stop shop.

The store is proud to stock a wide range of much-loved Co-op products throughout. Claire Partridge, Marketing Manager for Power said, “stocking Co-op products has had a positive impact; not only is it a recognised and trusted brand that our customers love, but a percentage of every Co-op item purchased goes towards our Making a Difference Locally (MADL) fund, allowing us to support local charities and good causes with monetary donations.”

With the help of Nisa’s Making a Difference Locally charity, in 2022 alone the store donated an impressive £6,090 to good causes in the local community including The Bevern Trust, Ringmer & Fitzjohn’s Foodbanks and Sky-High Trampoline Gymnastics Academy to name a few. MADL Charity Ambassador for Power, Andre Salvidge, commented “I can't thank MADL enough for helping us as independent retailers to make a difference in our local community. We’re delighted that so many have benefited from our donations. These donations make a real difference to smaller charities and community groups who rely on the support of local people and businesses to stay afloat. We’re very grateful to our loyal customers for continuing to purchase Co-op products, helping to support these great local schemes.” To date the Power group has donated a massive £39,000 into the communities it serves.

To officially mark the store’s relaunch, an open day is being held for the local community on Thursday January 19. The day will include MADL fundraising activities (with prizes to be won) for Ringmer Food Bank, as well as food and drink giveaways from a wide variety of big-name brands including Rollover hotdogs, Kellogg’s and Ferrero as well as local brands Harvey’s Brewery and Long Man Brewery. Smokin’ Bean will also be present giving away free coffees and hot drinks all day. Shoppers and local residents will also benefit from exclusive money saving vouchers valid for a total of 6 weeks.