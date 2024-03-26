Seven more small grants given by Crawley council
and live on Freeview channel 276
The recipients are:
· Melting Pot Project – £2,496 for English language support to groups in need
· Menshare Listening Group – £2,316 for listening circles
· Crawley Town Lifesaving Club – £2,000 towards pool hire
· Gatwick Detainees Welfare Group – £2,000 for volunteers’ training
· Friends of Goffs Park – £1,637 towards developmental and educational activities
· Headway Sussex – £1,500 for brain injury services and support
· Charis Counselling – £744 for promotion and printing
Councillor Sue Mullins, Cabinet member for Community Engagement and Culture, said: “Our small grants have been so successful at stimulating community activities and participation in grassroots volunteering that we have decided to increase the annual pot by £10,000 next year to cover the demand.
“Small grants are available all year round so I encourage local groups with good ideas to apply.”
The small grants scheme is open to all community groups and clubs whose activities take place in, or benefit, the Crawley area. Typically, the council awards a grant or funding contribution to most proposals that are eligible for support and also provides match-funding opportunities.
The application form and eligibility criteria are available at crawley.gov.uk/grants
For more information about applying, please contact Craig Downs, Funding and Commissioning Officer at Crawley Borough Council, on 01293 438763.