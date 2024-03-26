Seven more small grants given by Crawley council

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The recipients are:

· Melting Pot Project – £2,496 for English language support to groups in need

· Menshare Listening Group – £2,316 for listening circles

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Submitted article

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Crawley Town Lifesaving Club – £2,000 towards pool hire

· Gatwick Detainees Welfare Group – £2,000 for volunteers’ training

· Friends of Goffs Park – £1,637 towards developmental and educational activities

· Headway Sussex – £1,500 for brain injury services and support

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Charis Counselling – £744 for promotion and printing

Councillor Sue Mullins, Cabinet member for Community Engagement and Culture, said: “Our small grants have been so successful at stimulating community activities and participation in grassroots volunteering that we have decided to increase the annual pot by £10,000 next year to cover the demand.

“Small grants are available all year round so I encourage local groups with good ideas to apply.”

The small grants scheme is open to all community groups and clubs whose activities take place in, or benefit, the Crawley area. Typically, the council awards a grant or funding contribution to most proposals that are eligible for support and also provides match-funding opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application form and eligibility criteria are available at crawley.gov.uk/grants