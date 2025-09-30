Seventh album for Rustington country-influenced singer-songwriter Jules Winchester

Rustington-based American country-influenced singer-songwriter Jules Winchester is releasing her seventh album, Time Will Change Me.

It comes out under The Calm Jules Project, offering a collaborative album featuring songs written by Jules and by Glenn Prangnell from the Medway-based band Groovy Uncle.

“Glenn and I have worked together before. He contributed to my sixth album, The Journey, so this felt like a natural progression.

“The songs are primarily about relationships and the broader experiences of life — not just the things happening around us, like our goals, accomplishments, or limitations, but what’s going on internally. At the heart of it, it's about emotion: what we feel inside, how those feelings shape us, and how deeply we’re affected by the emotions, words, and actions of others. And in turn, how we impact them.

“That’s the core idea behind It Ain’t About. I wanted to reflect the truth that what really matters isn’t always visible. It’s the emotional connections, the empathy, the unspoken weight of how we treat one another. I find myself drawn to those themes whenever I write. It’s incredible how the things people say, sometimes even in passing, can leave lasting marks on us shifting our mindset, changing how we see ourselves, or even altering the course of our lives, without even realising it. That’s the kind of thing I try to capture in my music.”

Jules added: “For Time Will Change Me, I wrote ten songs, and Glenn wrote a track called Spare Me Your Excuses. I actually asked him to write something specifically for the album, and that song fitted perfectly. We both handled the mixing and production side of things, which was made easier by the fact that we each have home studios. We’d record separately and send files back and forth. It’s a really fun and flexible way to work.

“Glenn also added backing vocals and played some instruments on the album, and I contributed to those areas as well. I genuinely love collaborating with him. He’s a joy to work with. We’re currently working on a cover song project together. The song list is pretty long already, and we’ve recorded a few tracks that we’re really happy with so that’s something to look out for.

“In addition to the album, I’ve been helping Glenn with backing vocals on his latest release, The Dealbreaker, and his previous album, Making Excuses. We also co-wrote and sang the song Moonlight, which appears on both of our earlier albums. I provided backing vocals on some songs as well.

“Outside of music, I created an animated video for Glenn’s song Making Excuses. I brought the cartoon character from the album cover to life – we called him Alf – and that was a really fun creative project. You can check out the video on my YouTube channel under thejuleswinchester.”

Time Will Change Me is available on Jules’ Bandcamp, iTunes and Amazon.