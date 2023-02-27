Shared footway and cycle path opens to link Findon with Findon Valley

The shared cycle and footway linking Findon Village and Findon Valley, the third in a series of Active Travel Fund schemes in West Sussex has officially opened.

Cllr Joy Dennis, Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport and Andrew Griffith MP for Arundel and South Downs cycle part of the Findon Valley Active Travel new route.

The project, which runs alongside the A24, joins two further projects completed last year in Drayton and Shoreham in providing improvements for cyclists and pedestrians in the county.

The scheme, which was funded by a £1.2 million grant from the Department for Transport’s Active Travel Fund consists of a 2km-long cycling and walking route, connecting Findon Valley with the South Downs National Park gateway of Findon Village, while enabling better onward connection to Worthing via the existing cycle network.Active Travel is a key aspect of the West Sussex Transport Plan 2022 – 2036 , which underpins the Council’s approach to improving the transport network and dovetails with Our Council Plan with this scheme highlighting the Council’s commitment to making walking and cycling to work, education and leisure activities more attractive.

Cllr Joy Dennis, Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport, who approved the scheme in April 2022, said: “I am delighted to see this project completed and local residents now having access to dedicated Active Travel infrastructure. I hope that the route encourages more walking and cycling, particularly for short journeys.

“This project, along with those in Drayton and Shoreham will help to cut congestion, reduce carbon emissions, improve people’s health and wellbeing and support the local economy in these areas. I look forward to seeing many more of the schemes across the county.”

Cllr Dennis was joined by Cllr Deborah Urquhart, Cabinet Member for Environment and Climate Change, Andrew Griffith MP for Arundel and South Downs along with members of Findon Parish Council and Findon Valley Residents Association to officially open the path last week.