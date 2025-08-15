Chidham-based coach, artist and social entrepreneur Tracey McEachran is challenging long-held assumptions about who gets to lead in business with her debut book, The Female Guru.

Combining personal stories, poetry and practical guidance, Tracey says her “soul book” invites women to reconnect with their inner wisdom and step into leadership in a way that is “bold, balanced and deeply authentic.”

Raised on a council estate and silently told that girls like her didn’t end up running companies, Tracey says she has spent the past 30 years proving otherwise, leading housing organisations, founding her own consultancy and helping women from all walks of life trust their voice and values.

With The Female Guru, she’s bringing that wisdom to a wider audience: “This book is for any woman who’s ever felt like she doesn’t quite belong at the table or who wants to build her own. It’s about shedding the pressure to ‘be more like a man’ in leadership and embracing the power of feminine energy, intuition and connection.”

She says she wrote The Female Guru to fill a gap. There are plenty of books about leadership, but few that honour feminine wisdom and make space for both the head and the heart.

“The Female Guru flips the script on leadership. It’s for women who are tired of being told they need to toughen up or tone it down. This book says: lead like yourself. It’s part self-help, part spiritual guide, part poetic manifesto, designed to help women rise in their power without losing their softness.

“The Female Guru isn’t just a book, it’s a movement. Because leadership is changing. Because the world needs more wise women at the helm. And because it’s time we redefined what success really looks like, starting from the inside out.”

The Female Guru, which is available online, isn’t just for women, though: “We as a society, as a culture, have lost that connection with our inner wisdom. We are moving more and more to the left brain and to fragmentation. We lose touch with the whole, that looking at the big picture. I'm talking about a deep knowing. When you have got it, everything goes quiet just for a moment before the noise comes back in. It's a permanent state but it is below the conscious thinking state.”

As for how we find it again: “The answer has quite a lot to do with things that are creative or even just something like having a shower. Most people would say that their best ideas come to them in the shower. Or it could be running. There is something about the rhythm of running. The rhythm allows things to come to the surface and you are giving yourself a freedom to step back.

“Moving into the body is another great way of connecting. Dance is a great way. It's about dancing like nobody is watching. Wild swimming is also very good, and I did wild camping. I did a four-day wilderness vigil where I fasted for four days on my own.

“But it can be even just making a cup of tea and just moving if a difficult email comes in. As soon as you move into awareness, you are halfway there.”

And when we find it, we stop simply reacting to things: “We make decisions from a place of knowing and from a place of groundedness. We are operating less from fear, often a fear that is not seen, and we make better decisions.”