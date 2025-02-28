Shipley Arts Festival celebrates 25 years of inspirational music

In 2025 the Shipley Arts Festival is celebrating 25 years of offering inspiring music in beautiful locations across Sussex.

Andrew Bernardi founded the festival in 2000 and still runs it. He is delighted with its remarkable story of success so far.

“We have pushed the balls uphill and we have done the impossible. Setting up a festival is very close to impossible but we did it and we got through the pandemic and all sorts of other things. In fact we were one of the only few festivals in the UK that managed to continue throughout the pandemic. We do feel very proud.

“It all started because there was an annual charity concert in the village and I was asked to do a charity concert and that just got me thinking. At the time I was very busy doing concerts internationally and playing on film scores and going abroad a lot but I just thought that this was an opportunity. We had a very vibrant rural community and a wonderful pub that had just recently won pub of the year in Sussex so we had a meeting in that pub and I put the vision forward.

“The vision was to simply bring the community together through music and also to commission an annual piece, again to bring the community together but also to offer opportunities for young musicians. And also to have a community of international-level musicians that will be part of this community. Right from the beginning it was about going from the grass roots of Sussex up and being influenced by our beautiful environment. And it was not just Shipley. Very quickly we were doing concerts and events in villages and stately homes across the county – all the great estates and all the churches in between and lots of pubs.

“I think it was about people's sense of self-worth and value and enjoyment and the fact that that is best expressed in relationships between individuals. Also the focus was on well-being as it was not yet then called at that stage! But there was a focus on elevating individuals and also elevating communities collectively and the fact is that that is infectious. It was about the fact that music is the most fundamental interaction between humans. We were focusing on music which is the highest form of human expression and in fact the most intelligent form of human expression. We were offering music that brought people together positively, and by default that’s something that galvanises communities. Over those 25 years, the whole thing of social media has proliferated, and in a way that makes the need for proper communication even more essential. The fact is that music is a real connection between people.

“Shipley Arts Festival has really had a national lead in this. It has very strongly shown regional engagement and the reason is because of the intimate nature of many of the performances. We do the large-scale things such as we did at Lancing College last year and that had a cross-generational impact with performers from eight years to 80 but we also have the great continuity of the intimate performances that we do, and that really elevates people to new levels. It's unique. The closest thing there is is what Benjamin Britten did for Aldeburgh. I was not trying to copy that but it's an extraordinary coincidence that Benjamin Britten was also so closely associated with Sussex.”

Starting on March 2, this year's Shipley Arts Festival will have 14 events in Sussex: “We had a wonderful preview event where we were all still smiling and smiling even more readily than we were at the beginning. We have lived the dream and we have done it. We have international links at the festival but its roots are deep roots in Sussex. It's truly international but also it is very, very much about Sussex.”