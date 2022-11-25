Shop Local this Christmas with Chichester Farmers’ Markets

Shoppers will be able to buy locally sourced, festive goods at the popular Chichester Farmers’ Markets in December.

The market will take place as usual on Friday 2 December, and on Friday 16 December it will move to the Cattle Market car park for that date only.

Residents are also being advised that traders who are part of the Wednesday General Market have decided to operate on just one date in December — Saturday December 24 in the city centre. The regular Saturday traders’ market and Sunday car boot sale will continue to operate at the Cattle Market car park as usual.

The markets will offer another opportunity for residents and visitors to purchase some of their Christmas essentials and unique gifts in the busy lead up to Christmas. There will be a range of stallholders offering a variety of goods such as organic foods and produce, homeware, clothes, and crafts.

After a short break over Christmas, the next Chichester Farmers’ Market will take place in its usual location in East Street and North Street on January 20, 2023. This will be the only Chichester Farmers’ market taking place in January 2023.

“These popular markets will offer a wealth of high-quality goods that will help make Christmas extra special this year,” said councillor Alan Sutton, the council’s Cabinet Member for Housing, Communications, Licensing, and Events.

“I would encourage people to keep up to date with the latest information about timings and locations through the links available to the council’s website.”

For more information on the general and traders’ markets see: www.chichester.gov.uk/generalmarkets

For more information about the Farmers’ Market see: www.chichester.gov.uk/farmersmarket

