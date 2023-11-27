Shop local this Christmas with Chichester Farmers’ Markets

Shoppers will be able to buy locally sourced, festive goods at the popular Chichester Farmers’ Market this December.

The market will take place on Friday 1 December and Friday 15 December in the usual location of East Street and North Street, Chichester between 9am and 2pm.

The market will feature some extra traders for December and will offer another opportunity for residents and visitors to purchase some of their festive essentials and unique gifts in the busy lead up to Christmas. There will be a variety of goods such as organic foods and produce, homeware, clothes, and crafts.

After a short break over Christmas, the next Chichester Farmers’ Market will then take place in its usual location on 19 January 2023. This will be a ‘Feel Good Friday’ farmers’ market with a variety of wellbeing-themed stalls and goods, alongside regular producers.

“We always encourage people to Shop Local, Spend Local and Support Local and this is even more important during the festive season,” says Councillor Jess Brown-Fuller, the council’s Cabinet Member for Culture and Events. “All the stallholders are local businesses and by shopping with them we are helping to support the local economy, local jobs and local families. These wonderful markets will offer a wealth of high-quality goods that will help add an extra special touch to our Christmas celebrations.”

For more information about the Chichester Farmers’ Market, visit: www.chichester.gov.uk/farmersmarket