Shops in Hailsham encouraged to dress their windows for Christmas

To help make Hailsham look its festive best, all businesses in the town centre are being invited to dress their shop windows and be in for a chance of winning this year's Best Shop Window Christmas Display competition.

Organised by and with shop windows being judged incognito by the Town Council in partnership with Hailsham Forward, the competition is based on the criteria that covers all aspects of Christmas, including overall impression and visual impact, creativity and ideas, and innovative themed displays.

Traders across the town are encouraged to create bright and decorative displays with special awards being given for the best efforts. All businesses which have a festive window display will automatically be included in the competition and judged in mid-December.

"The increase in town centre retailers setting up festive window displays, together with the high standards they demonstrated, has made it extremely difficult to pick out the winners in previous years," said Deputy Town Clerk & Business Enterprise Manager Mickey Caira. "I hope as many people as possible will visit our town centre to shop for Christmas this year and would encourage local retailers to pull out the stops in this fun and festive competition and help us make our high street even more attractive this December."

Window display from last year's competition winner - St Wilfrid's Hospice, Quintins Centre

The St Wilfrid's charity shop located in The Quintins shopping centre scooped the coveted Best Shop Window Christmas Display award last year, wowing judges with their front window display which incorporated a traditional Winter Wonderland theme in the window to get people in the festive spirit.

Several other shop displays were short-listed for the award in Hailsham town centre last year, including those produced by Millie's and the Demelza Hospice Care for Children, both in the High Street.

The announcement regarding entry into the Best Christmas Window Display competition follows the recent launch of a campaign by the Town Council to promote the town centre and encourage residents to carry out their Christmas shopping in Hailsham, therefore supporting the local economy.

Mr Caira added: "Hailsham has everything you need for a fantastic Christmas. We have a wonderful range of shops, and I would like to encourage everyone to spend locally and support our own traders as much as possible. Visitors from outside Hailsham are also encouraged to shop here and are welcome."

"Hailsham has a great selection of independent and High Street retailers who can help make Christmas 2023 perfect for you. It's feasible to do all your Christmas shopping in a town like Hailsham. We're spoilt for choice in the town centre – whether having a bite to eat at some quality restaurants, or for a festive drink at the many bars and pubs."

"You can buy Christmas gifts from a range of independent shops selling bespoke and interesting items and our town centre florists will have Christmas wreaths to decorate your front door or dining room table. And many local hair and beauty salons have special Christmas offers available, so why not treat someone you love to a bit of pampering!"

"Don’t forget there are also many shops in Hailsham selling a large range of Christmas cards and wrapping paper and there is ample free parking available in and around the town centre."

