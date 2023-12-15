Shoreham-by-Sea hosts St John Ambulance carol service

St John Ambulance (Sussex) recently held its annual carol service on the 9th December 2023. This years' service was held within the historic 11th century parish church of St Mary de Haura, and led by the County Chaplain and Hospitaller, The Reverend Dr Robert Beaken.

The service was attended by a number of dignitaries from across Sussex. Representing His Majesty The King, was Sir Richard Kleinwort, Vice Lieutenant of West Sussex. He was joined by Violet Hancock, Deputy Lieutenant of East Sussex, Andy Bliss, High Sheriff of West Sussex and Richard Bickersteth, High Sheriff of East Sussex. Also in attendance were mayors, council leaders and community leaders from across the county.

During the afternoon, Sir Richard Kleinwort presented the incoming Cadet and Badger of the Year, and Lord Lieutenant’s Cadets with their new lanyards and badges. Robin Leake-Date (Portslade and Shoreham) was recently named as District Cadet of the Year 2024 and Eleanor Bond (Portslade and Shoreham) as District Badger of the Year 2024, following a recent competition at St John Ambulance Worthing Unit. Both were delighted to be presented with their new lanyards. Robin, alongside Erin Morra (Southwick) also received their badges, confirming them as Lord Lieutenant’s Cadets for East and West Sussex respectively. They will go on to support the Lord Lieutenant at regional events throughout 2024.

Carols and song rang throughout the church, as the organisation came together to celebrate the work of the St John family throughout 2023. Our first aid volunteers have attended events across Sussex, including the Brighton Marathon, Brighton Pride, the Lewes Bonfire and AMEX fixtures, working hard to keep the public safe and support our communities. The Cadets and Badgers have also had an outstanding year, not only at the recent Cadet of the Year competition, but also in achieving Grand Prior awards and first aid qualifications.

Robin, Eleanor and Erin with Sir Richard Kleinwort, Vice Lieutenant of West Sussex.

St John Amulance expressed it's wholehearted thanks to the Reverend Andrew Benison and the Churchwardens at St Mary’s Church for hosting the service and supporting the afternoon throughout.