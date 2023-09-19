BREAKING
Shoreham care home presents cheque to local charity

Kingsland House care home in Shoreham-by-Sea recently presented The Ropetackle Arts Centre with a cheque for £1,588 to sponsor their next five relaxed viewing cinema screenings.
By Donna GuyverContributor
Published 19th Sep 2023, 10:41 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 10:41 BST
Residents happy to present cheque

These films are for everyone but aimed especially at those who deserve that extra TLC. With a relaxed environment, great films, subtitles, refreshments, interval break and free entry for carers.

Residents from Kingsland House care home arrived early to take lunch at The Rose Petal cafe inside The Ropetackle Arts Centre and then presented the cheque before enjoying the film of the month, Chicago.

The grant had been awarded by Barchester's Charitable Foundation, a charity that helps older people and adults with a disability or mental health problems across England, Scotland and Wales by offering grants to help people connect or re-connect with others in their local community.

Donna Guyver, Activities Coordinator at Kingsland House care home said: "We are always keen to show as much support as we can to local charities and this one is particularly close to the care home's heart as it enables our residents to visit the cinema and connect with the local community.”

