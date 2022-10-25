Shoreham coastguard called after report of a person in the water on Hove seafront

Shoreham Coastguard utilised resources from Shoreham RNLI, Brighton RNLI, Newhaven Coastguard and Sussex Police to search for a person who was believed to be in difficulty.

A coastguard helicopter rescue 175 was also used in the search on the beach by the King Alfred Leisure Centre.

After two hours of searching, nothing was found and all teams were stood down.

An RNLI lifeboat from Shoreham was launched in Hove around 12.30pm today, along with a Coastguard helicopter, following reports of a person in the water. Picture by Eddie Mitchell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A tweet from Shoreham Lifeboat said: “Our all weather lifeboat was launched at lunchtime today to search for a person in the water reported to be in difficulty off #Hove along with @RNLIBrighton @ShorehamCG @NCGIncident & CG coastguard helicopter rescue 175.

"After searching nothing was found #RNLI #GoodIntent.”