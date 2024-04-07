Shoreham Outrigger Canoe Club foursome to represent GB in Hawaii

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It is an incredible honour to be selected to Team GB Va’a, the elite high-performance arm of Great Britain Outrigger.

As the sport’s UK governing body, GB Outrigger founded GB Va’a to stand as a symbol of dedication towards the advancement and celebration of elite-level competition and the advancement of Outrigger in competitive arenas, while never losing sight of the importance of making an unwavering commitment to preserving the cultural legacy that defines Outrigger.

GB Va’a is steeped in a rich cultural heritage. Across the Pacific it is recognised that va’a is not just a sport but a way of life. And, it is by committing to this ethos, that Team GB Va’a athletes have maintained a long history of medalling at consecutive World Championships.

Shoreham Outrigger Crew Members - selected by GB Outrigger | Submitted picture

Jon Ellman-Brown, Wes Horscroft, Joel Evans and Darren Cartlidge will be competing in an OC6 (6 man outrigger) as 4 of the 6 man crew representing GB. Entered into the 500m sprint and 1500 meter sprint championships in Hawaii, they will be competing against some of the best teams in the world.

Outrigging is arguably the oldest sport in the world. Originating in Polynesia, it is now celebrated globally. It involves paddling outrigger canoes (boats with attached outriggers for enhanced stability). It’s a thrilling water sport centred around teamwork, synchronised paddling, and the joy of being out on the water.

Although Shoreham Outrigger Canoe club is still in its infancy, we have grown to be one of the most active club in the country, training on the water all year round.

SOCC competed as a club, in the IVF World Sprints, hosted by Great Britain Outrigger in 2022 and had members from SOCC selected to represent GB in the womens and mens OC6 world distance championships in Samoa 2023.

Wesley Horscroft

As a community-based team, our GB athletes have been dedicating countless hours to training and preparation. But to compete at the highest level, they need more than just skill and determination – they need your help. Travel expenses, training costs and equipment upgrades all add up quickly, and as a community-based team, every penny counts.

By supporting our GoFundMe campaign, you’re not just contributing financially. You’re becoming a part of our team’s journey, providing the encouragement and motivation they need to succeed.