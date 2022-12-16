Shoreham photographer's trip of a lifetime to capture animal action in Botswana

A photography enthusiast had a 60th birthday experience of a lifetime, when she travelled all the way to Botswana to capture African animals in action.

Retired web designer Jo Whiting, 60 and her husband Andy, 63 moved to Shoreham by Sea two years ago from Hove, and are part of the local Shoreham Birders community.

The pair regularly go out close to home to take pictures of the area's avian wildlife, and when it came to deciding what to do for Jo's landmark birthday they decided to set themselves a photographic challenge.

Jo said: "I've always been a keen photographer and picked it up even more during the pandemic, we love taking photographs of the birds in Shoreham, but I knew that I really needed to challenge myself and get some proper tuition."

A mother lioness and her cubs drink from the Chobe river

And that proper tuition came in the form of Pangolin Photo Safaris, a Botswana-based experience where amateur photographers and enthusiasts can learn skills from experts in the area's beautiful Chobe region.

Jo said: "We were so lucky, our tutor was amazing and my husband even came home and bought the same kit he used at Pangolin. It was the perfect place to get the wildlife photography tuition because wildlife is all around. As well as birds including kingfishers, we saw so many creatures, including baboons looking after their babies, elephants, zebras and giraffes.”

Jo and Andy stayed for part of their trip on Pangolin's Voyager Houseboat, and then on to the company's Chobe hotel for the remainder of their stay.

Being on the boat meant that the couple had access to African wildlife on an unprecedented level, and when perseverance led to a close encounter with a lioness and her cubs it was the experience of the safari for Jo.

She added: "The most amazing moment was the result of perseverance. We heard a lioness was close with her three cubs. The first time we tried to find them but saw them disappearing.

"But after a couple of day's wait we heard that they were in the area again, and from the boat we got the most amazing eye-level view of the mother and her cubs as they drank from the river. It is an experience that I will never forget."

Back home in the UK Jo posted some of her images from the trip on Instagram and Facebook, and received amazing feedback from friends and family, as well as other wildlife enthusiasts.

She added: "The best part for me was comparing the images I had posted to photographs from other trips, and seeing how much we had improved as a result of the safari. It really was a fantastic experience and we have learned so much."

