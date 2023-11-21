Shoreham Port announces new Board appointments for 2024

The Port has announced the appointment of Lisa Lewis and Richard Jennings as Non-Executive Directors of their Board.

Shoreham Port has announced the appointment of Lisa Lewis and Richard Jennings as Non-Executive Directors of the Board at Shoreham Port, bringing further expertise to support the Trust Port’s strategic direction. Both will commence their roles in January 2024.

Lisa is a Chartered Environmentalist and risk management professional with 25 years’ experience in a range of international sectors including maritime, power generation, and civil infrastructure. Her maritime experience spans both offshore and port operations, plus activities within industry trade associations. She is passionate about risk-based leadership, and ways of working to create enduring value and ensure social and environmental justice. Lisa is also a STEM Ambassador for Maritime UK and Ambassador for Invisible Traffic, a modern slavery charity.

Lisa commented “I’m utterly delighted to be joining the Shoreham Port team as a Non- Executive Director. The Port team’s focus on collaboration, empowerment and urgent climate action resonates with me, as do their outreach and engagement activities. I'm thrilled to be able to contribute at this exciting time in the organisation’s history.”

Richard Jennings (left) and Lisa Lewis (right)

Richard Jennings has 42 years’ of experience in the ports and shipping sectors, working in the UK and internationally. Richard’s career has seen him work for many leading port operators as well as hold non-executive roles for financial investment organisations. Richard is an enthusiastic advocate of short-sea shipping and the environmental benefits that can be achieved by using regional ports closer to the point of consumption to stimulate regeneration and create employment.

Richard commented “I’m thrilled to be joining the Board at Shoreham Port and look forward to using my expertise in the sector to help the team continue to build stronger connections with stakeholders, port users and the maritime sector, such that the Port continues to grow.”

The Port will bid farewell to Board Member Namrata Nadkarni at the end of the year, who leaves the Port after completing her term. Namrata commented “It has been a pleasure to be on the board at Shoreham and experience its dedication to its colleagues, customers and wider community. I am sure that it will continue to go from strength to strength and I look forward to remaining a friend of the Port and supporting its success.”

Catherine May, Chair designate commented “On behalf of the Board I am delighted to welcome our new board members. Lisa and Richard bring to the Port a great depth of experience in the maritime and commercial shipping sectors. I look forward to our board benefiting from both Lisa’s insights into effective strategies for risk and environmental management, and Richard’s highly regarded track record as a successful commercial leader.