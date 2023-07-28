Shoreham Port granted £1.3 million to modernise inshore fishing marina

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) is supporting a further project to boost the long-term future and sustainability of fishing infrastructure at Shoreham Port.

The Minister for Food, Farming, and Fisheries, Mark Spencer, and MP for East Worthing and Shoreham, Tim Loughton, visited the Port on the day of the UK Government’s announcement of new measures to bolster the UK's fishing sector. These reforms signify a departure from the Common Fisheries Policy and leverage new freedoms outside the EU. The announcement builds on previous investments and opportunities in fisheries, amounting to over £200 million.

During their visit, they had the opportunity to see the progress of the Port's renovated Dry Dock which previously received support from the first phase of the UK Seafood Fund and is now nearing completion. To commemorate this occasion, Minister Spencer and Tim Loughton officially opened the sluice of the Dry Dock, marking a significant milestone in its transformation. The redeveloped Dry Dock at Shoreham Port will offer excellent dry maintenance facilities for vessels up to 50m in length, with workshop access and quayside space. It is due to reopen for commercial use in late summer.

Shoreham Port representatives with Minister Mark Spencer & MP Tim Loughton

It was also announced that Shoreham Port has been awarded a portion of the £40.1 million award from the second round of the Infrastructure Scheme, which will be used to redevelop the existing inshore fishing marina, enhancing facilities for smaller fishing vessels and expanding employment opportunities. With a grant of £1.3 million, they will undertake the renovation of Nicolson’s Marina, doubling the existing 25 berths and increasing the overall quay space by 170%. This project will commence next year.

Julian Seaman, Harbour Master/Director of Marine Operations at Shoreham Port commented “It was an honour to host Minister Mark Spencer at Shoreham Port, highlighting the importance of our fishing infrastructure and the thriving fishing industry in Sussex. Our Dry Dock, scheduled to open in late summer, will be a vital resource for our fishing fleets, providing essential maintenance support.

“Receiving a second package of funding through the UK Seafood Fund is truly exciting news for us. This funding will facilitate the redevelopment of our inshore fishing marina, allowing us to not only accommodate more catamaran style fishing vessels, aligning with modern fishing practices, but also promote responsible gear rotation through improved storage facilities, as well as enhancing career opportunities for our local fishers through additional berths.”

Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, Thérèse Coffey, said “The UK has some of the finest fish stocks in the world, forming an integral part of healthy marine ecosystems while providing livelihoods, enjoyment, and prosperity to coastal communities.

Nicolson's Marina, Shoreham Port